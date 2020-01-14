Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Short Interest Update

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the December 15th total of 11,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Luby’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Luby’s stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) by 94.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Luby’s worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUB stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. Luby’s has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.36 million for the quarter. Luby’s had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 4.71%.

About Luby’s

Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

