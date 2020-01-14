Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GPOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 965 ($12.69) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 583 ($7.67) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 762.40 ($10.03).

LON:GPOR opened at GBX 878 ($11.55) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 847.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 753.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.20. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 643.80 ($8.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 895 ($11.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

