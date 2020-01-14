Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GPOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 965 ($12.69) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 583 ($7.67) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 762.40 ($10.03).

LON:GPOR opened at GBX 878 ($11.55) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 847.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 753.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.20. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 643.80 ($8.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 895 ($11.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Analyst Recommendations for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Great Portland Estates Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital
Great Portland Estates Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital
Deutsche Bank Raises Flutter Entertainment Price Target to GBX 8,900
Deutsche Bank Raises Flutter Entertainment Price Target to GBX 8,900
Direct Line Insurance Group Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup
Direct Line Insurance Group Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup
Just Group PLC Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Just Group PLC Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Encavis Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank
Encavis Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank
Beiersdorf Given a €96.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
Beiersdorf Given a €96.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report