Deutsche Bank Raises Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target to GBX 8,900

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,900 ($117.07) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 9,000 ($118.39) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($85.50) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,600 ($113.13) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,057.14 ($105.99).

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at GBX 9,210 ($121.15) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9,048.80. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of GBX 5,542 ($72.90) and a one year high of GBX 9,476 ($124.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,598 ($86.79), for a total transaction of £61,361.40 ($80,717.44).

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

