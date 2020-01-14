Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DLG. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Direct Line Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 336.09 ($4.42).

DLG opened at GBX 328.70 ($4.32) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 266.70 ($3.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 311.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 303.80.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

