Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 86.20 ($1.13).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Just Group from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Just Group to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Just Group from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

LON JUST opened at GBX 75.75 ($1.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 59.55. The company has a market capitalization of $784.07 million and a PE ratio of -58.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. Just Group has a 12 month low of GBX 35.29 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 110.30 ($1.45).

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

