Encavis (ETR:CAP) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Encavis (ETR:CAP) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Encavis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.25 ($10.76) price objective on shares of Encavis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €8.69 ($10.10).

ETR:CAP opened at €10.46 ($12.16) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.26. Encavis has a fifty-two week low of €5.54 ($6.44) and a fifty-two week high of €9.75 ($11.34). The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 337.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.36.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, engages in the acquisition, construction, operation, and installation of solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 173 solar parks and 67 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 1.9 gigawatt (GW) in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

