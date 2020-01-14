Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €96.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BEI. Nord/LB set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €103.53 ($120.38).

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

Shares of BEI opened at €107.30 ($124.77) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.03. Beiersdorf has a one year low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a one year high of €117.25 ($136.34). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €105.51 and its 200-day moving average is €106.71.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.