1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €47.60 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €47.60 ($55.35) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €33.51 ($38.96).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

DRI stock opened at €23.08 ($26.84) on Friday. 1&1 Drillisch has a twelve month low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a twelve month high of €46.48 ($54.05). The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.19.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.