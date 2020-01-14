ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €12.20 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €12.20 ($14.19) price objective on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Independent Research set a €12.30 ($14.30) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €13.51 ($15.71).

TKA opened at €12.15 ($14.12) on Friday. ThyssenKrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.41). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.00.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

