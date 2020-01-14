Reviewing Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) and Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) and Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Allison Transmission and Meritor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allison Transmission 1 4 4 0 2.33 Meritor 0 5 2 0 2.29

Allison Transmission currently has a consensus target price of $48.13, suggesting a potential downside of 1.99%. Meritor has a consensus target price of $24.06, suggesting a potential downside of 5.76%. Given Allison Transmission’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allison Transmission is more favorable than Meritor.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allison Transmission and Meritor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allison Transmission $2.71 billion 2.16 $639.00 million $4.78 10.27 Meritor $4.39 billion 0.45 $291.00 million $3.82 6.68

Allison Transmission has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Meritor. Meritor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allison Transmission, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Allison Transmission has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritor has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Meritor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Allison Transmission and Meritor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allison Transmission 23.61% 91.48% 14.76% Meritor 6.63% 78.25% 11.93%

Summary

Allison Transmission beats Meritor on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. As of February 28, 2019, the company served customers through an independent network of approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer. The Commercial Truck segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines, and braking and suspension systems primarily for medium-and heavy-duty trucks and other applications; and undercarriage products and systems for trailer applications. The Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer segment supplies axles, brakes, drivelines, suspension parts, and other replacement parts to commercial vehicle and industrial aftermarket customers. It also supplies drivetrain systems and various components, such as axles, drivelines, brakes, and suspension systems for military, construction, bus and coach, fire and emergency, and other applications. The company sells its products under the Meritor, Euclid, Trucktechnic, and Mach brands primarily to OEMs and its parts marketing operations, and dealers, as well as for other independent distributors and service garages in the aftermarket industry in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as ArvinMeritor, Inc. and changed its name to Meritor, Inc. in March 2011. Meritor, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.