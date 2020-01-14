Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPW. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.36 ($29.49) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €36.28 ($42.18).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €33.73 ($39.22) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.05). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €31.21.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

