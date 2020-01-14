Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in Banco Macro in the third quarter worth about $2,926,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro in the third quarter worth about $1,773,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro in the third quarter worth about $1,901,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Banco Macro by 2,166.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 90,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Macro by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. 22.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMA opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Banco Macro has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $77.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.53. Banco Macro had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $490.69 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

