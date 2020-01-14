Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.61.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ST. Cross Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $849.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Peffer sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $756,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Allisha Elliott sold 23,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,229,591.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,484 shares of company stock worth $5,662,498. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.