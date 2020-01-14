Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.10.

Several research firms recently commented on JELD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.73. Jeld-Wen has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $25.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 2.22%. Jeld-Wen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

