Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADVM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.76. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. Analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

