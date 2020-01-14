Head-To-Head Analysis: People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) and IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ)

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) and IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get People's United Financial alerts:

This table compares People’s United Financial and IF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s United Financial 23.32% 8.17% 1.08% IF Bancorp 11.91% 4.68% 0.55%

People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for People’s United Financial and IF Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score People’s United Financial 0 6 1 0 2.14 IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

People’s United Financial presently has a consensus price target of $16.80, indicating a potential upside of 2.28%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than IF Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares People’s United Financial and IF Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio People’s United Financial $1.92 billion 3.41 $468.10 million $1.31 12.54 IF Bancorp $30.89 million 2.43 $3.56 million N/A N/A

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than IF Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. People’s United Financial pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. People’s United Financial has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and IF Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. People’s United Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

People’s United Financial beats IF Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and commercial insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 422 branches in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire, as well as 607 ATMs. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it offers ATM, online banking, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. The company operates through a network of six full-service banking offices located in the municipalities of Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, and Bourbonnais, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Watseka, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.