HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.81 ($52.11).

Shares of HLE opened at €47.50 ($55.23) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €49.27 and a 200 day moving average of €44.10. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a twelve month low of €34.14 ($39.70) and a twelve month high of €50.85 ($59.13).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

