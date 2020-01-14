HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.81 ($52.11).

Shares of HLE opened at €47.50 ($55.23) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €49.27 and a 200 day moving average of €44.10. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a twelve month low of €34.14 ($39.70) and a twelve month high of €50.85 ($59.13).

About HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Analyst Recommendations for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE)

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Just Group PLC Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Just Group PLC Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Encavis Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank
Encavis Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank
Beiersdorf Given a €96.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
Beiersdorf Given a €96.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
1&1 Drillisch Given a €47.60 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts
1&1 Drillisch Given a €47.60 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts
ThyssenKrupp Given a €12.20 Price Target at Morgan Stanley
ThyssenKrupp Given a €12.20 Price Target at Morgan Stanley
Comparing ViacomCBS & Its Rivals
Comparing ViacomCBS & Its Rivals


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report