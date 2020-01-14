Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €63.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Baader Bank set a €62.50 ($72.67) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.50 ($57.56) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €48.33 ($56.20) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €54.23 ($63.06).

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €66.95 ($77.85) on Friday. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €32.80 ($38.14) and a 1 year high of €61.95 ($72.03). The business has a 50-day moving average of €58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

