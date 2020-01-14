Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Macquarie set a $58.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 104.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.