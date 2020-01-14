Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC set a $13.00 price objective on Cameco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Cameco by 2.4% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,174,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after acquiring an additional 537,272 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cameco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,326,000 after acquiring an additional 213,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,813,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,754,000 after acquiring an additional 366,054 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its holdings in Cameco by 50.0% during the third quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 9,576,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cameco by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,832,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,911,000 after acquiring an additional 628,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

CCJ stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.94 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 5.86%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

