NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) versus Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Critical Analysis

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

NuCana has a beta of 3.03, meaning that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

32.9% of NuCana shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NuCana and Ascendis Pharma A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana 0 0 5 0 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 8 0 3.00

NuCana currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 268.22%. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus price target of $156.86, indicating a potential upside of 13.76%. Given NuCana’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NuCana is more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NuCana and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana N/A N/A -$18.47 million ($0.57) -9.05 Ascendis Pharma A/S $12.50 million 464.77 -$153.65 million ($3.74) -36.87

NuCana has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascendis Pharma A/S. Ascendis Pharma A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuCana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NuCana and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana N/A -22.77% -21.10% Ascendis Pharma A/S -789.80% -29.04% -26.22%

Summary

NuCana beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, a ProTide transformation of the active anti-cancer metabolite of 5-fluorouracil, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors and hematological tumors. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd. for the design, synthesis, characterization, and evaluation of ProTides; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. NuCana plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It also has strategic collaborations with Sanofi to develop TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; and Genentech and Roche to develop TransCon anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), a compound to support injection of anti-VEGF in ophthalmology. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

