Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN opened at $298.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $169.84 and a 1-year high of $334.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.10.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $130,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 1,942 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $487,131.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,900 shares in the company, valued at $11,011,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,199 shares of company stock worth $6,787,761 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $9,175,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 22,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 15,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 21,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.