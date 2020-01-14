Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €37.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €36.28 ($42.18).

FRA:DPW opened at €33.73 ($39.22) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.21. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.05).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

