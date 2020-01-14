Reviewing Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) & National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Camden National and National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National 27.02% 12.27% 1.27% National Bankshares 32.46% 9.28% 1.36%

This table compares Camden National and National Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National $189.55 million 3.74 $53.07 million $3.39 13.76 National Bankshares $50.95 million 5.52 $16.15 million N/A N/A

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares.

Volatility & Risk

Camden National has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bankshares has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Camden National pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden National has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and National Bankshares has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years. National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Camden National and National Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National 0 2 0 0 2.00 National Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Camden National presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.89%. National Bankshares has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.85%. Given Camden National’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Camden National is more favorable than National Bankshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Camden National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of National Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National Bankshares beats Camden National on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also originates single family and multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, business loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, and commercial real estate properties; and commercial lending to the small business medical field, including dentists, optometrists, and veterinarians. As of December 31, 2018, the Bank had 60 branches in 16 counties; 71 ATMs; commercial loan production offices in Manchester and Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and a mortgage loan production office in Braintree, Massachusetts. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of investment management, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and wealth management services, as well as serves as trustee. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services for individual and business customers; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. As of February 22, 2018, it operated 24 branch offices, a loan production office, and 24 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

