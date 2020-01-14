Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€25.00” Price Target for Evotec (ETR:EVT)

Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Evotec and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of ETR EVT opened at €23.47 ($27.29) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.81. Evotec has a 52 week low of €18.14 ($21.09) and a 52 week high of €27.29 ($31.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 58.09.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

