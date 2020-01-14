Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ) & Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) Critical Analysis

Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ) and Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Legacy Reserves shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Legacy Reserves shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Legacy Reserves and Painted Pony Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Reserves $554.86 million 0.00 $43.83 million N/A N/A Painted Pony Energy $312.07 million 0.28 $5.45 million N/A N/A

Legacy Reserves has higher revenue and earnings than Painted Pony Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Legacy Reserves and Painted Pony Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Reserves 0 0 0 0 N/A Painted Pony Energy 0 3 1 0 2.25

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Reserves and Painted Pony Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Reserves N/A N/A N/A Painted Pony Energy 2.55% 0.43% 0.23%

Risk and Volatility

Legacy Reserves has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Painted Pony Energy has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Painted Pony Energy beats Legacy Reserves on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legacy Reserves

Legacy Reserves Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the regions of Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved reserves of approximately 164.9 million barrels of crude oil equivalent covering natural gas, as well as oil and natural gas liquids. Legacy Reserves Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Midland, Texas. On June 18, 2019, Legacy Reserves Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Painted Pony Energy

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Painted Pony Energy Ltd. in May 2017. Painted Pony Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

