Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WLKP. Barclays raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NYSE:WLKP opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $799.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $26.48.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $249.93 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $114,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter worth about $503,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 41.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 126.6% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 102,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 56,988 shares during the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.