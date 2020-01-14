Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.53% from the company’s previous close.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.91.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $898,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,956 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,078 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Exelixis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,429,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,912,000 after buying an additional 29,045 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 20,555 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

