Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WIT. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wipro from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Wipro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Wipro from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $4.31.

WIT opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Wipro has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 16.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Wipro by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Wipro by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Wipro by 1,363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 44,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Wipro by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

