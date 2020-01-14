Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Waitr Holdings Inc. provides an online food ordering and delivery platform. The Company’s platform allows users to discover, order and receive food from local restaurants and national chains. Waitr Holdings Inc. is based in Lake Charles, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered Waitr from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark set a $5.00 price objective on Waitr and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Waitr from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Shares of WTRH opened at $0.37 on Friday. Waitr has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). Waitr had a negative net margin of 168.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.18%. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waitr will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waitr by 895.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,810,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,856 shares in the last quarter. Lyons Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waitr by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 64,231 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waitr by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 84,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 68,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

