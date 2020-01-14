Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XCUR. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Exicure in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Exicure in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS XCUR opened at $2.59 on Friday. Exicure has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65.

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exicure during the third quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Exicure during the third quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exicure during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

