Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XCUR. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Exicure in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Exicure in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS XCUR opened at $2.59 on Friday. Exicure has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65.

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exicure during the third quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Exicure during the third quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exicure during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Exicure Company Profile

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exicure (XCUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Westlake Chemical Partners Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy
Westlake Chemical Partners Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy
Exelixis Rating Reiterated by Cowen
Exelixis Rating Reiterated by Cowen
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wipro to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wipro to Sell
Waitr Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Waitr Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Exicure Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Exicure Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
XPO Logistics Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
XPO Logistics Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report