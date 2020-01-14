XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

XPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.29.

NYSE:XPO opened at $79.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.55 and a 200-day moving average of $73.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $86.47.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 252,900 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $21,261,303.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 552,900 shares of company stock worth $46,723,803 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $176,926,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $57,810,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,391,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $13,920,000.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

