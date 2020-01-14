Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZAGG Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes protective clear coverings and accessories for consumer electronic and hand-held devices, worldwide. ZAGG’s flagship brand, the invisibleSHIELD, is a protective, high-tech patented film covering, designed for iPods, laptops, cell phones, digital cameras, PDAs, watch faces, GPS systems, gaming devices and other items. The patent-pending invisibleSHIELD application is the first scratch protection solution of its kind on the market, and has sold over one million units. Currently, ZAGG offers over 2,500 precision pre-cut designs with a lifetime replacement warranty through online channels, resellers, college bookstores, Mac stores and mall kiosks. The company continues to increase its product lines to offer additional electronic accessories to its tech-savvy customer base, as well as an expanded array of invisibleSHIELD products for other industries. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zagg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZAGG opened at $7.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. Zagg has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.06 million. Zagg had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zagg will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zagg by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zagg by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Zagg by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Zagg by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Zagg by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

