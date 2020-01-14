Cielo (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:AVASF) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVASF opened at $6.61 on Friday.

Get Cielo alerts:

About Cielo

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.