XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XOMA Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutic antibodies to treat autoimmune, infectious, inflammatory, and oncological diseases. The company’s flagship product is gevokizumab, a humanized antibody to interleukin-1ß with potential for the treatment of the inflammatory cause of multiple diseases. XOMA Corporation, formally known as XOMA Ltd., is headquartered in Berkeley, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded XOMA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of XOMA from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XOMA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.33.

XOMA stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45. XOMA has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $28.85.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.86 million during the quarter. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. As a group, analysts expect that XOMA will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XOMA news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 373,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $8,210,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 4,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $95,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in XOMA by 2,151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 22,828 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in XOMA by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 270,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 43,019 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

