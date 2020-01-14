WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Get WP Carey alerts:

WPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded WP Carey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded WP Carey from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on WP Carey in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.50.

NYSE:WPC opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.70. WP Carey has a 1 year low of $68.16 and a 1 year high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $318.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.44 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.89%. WP Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WP Carey will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.038 dividend. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 76.99%.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $875,679. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 11,071 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 17,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 293,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,811,000 after buying an additional 158,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WP Carey (WPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.