WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

WPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded WP Carey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded WP Carey from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on WP Carey in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.50.

NYSE:WPC opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.70. WP Carey has a 1 year low of $68.16 and a 1 year high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $318.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.44 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.89%. WP Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WP Carey will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.038 dividend. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 76.99%.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $875,679. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 11,071 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 17,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 293,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,811,000 after buying an additional 158,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WP Carey (WPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for WP Carey (NYSE:WPC)

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Westlake Chemical Partners Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy
Westlake Chemical Partners Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy
Exelixis Rating Reiterated by Cowen
Exelixis Rating Reiterated by Cowen
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wipro to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wipro to Sell
Waitr Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Waitr Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Exicure Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Exicure Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
XPO Logistics Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
XPO Logistics Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report