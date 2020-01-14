Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

NYSE:WMC opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 709.60 and a quick ratio of 709.60. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a market cap of $552.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.18%.

In other news, CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $30,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,368.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,481.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

