WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Friday, December 6th. National Securities upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of WHF opened at $13.81 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.67%.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 337,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $4,667,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $87,654.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $916,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 29,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

