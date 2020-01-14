York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on YORW. BidaskClub downgraded York Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded York Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

York Water stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.94. The company has a market cap of $590.61 million, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.22. York Water has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 29.02%. As a group, analysts predict that York Water will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. York Water’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in York Water by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 8.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 160.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

