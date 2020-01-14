Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of medicines through the application of its proprietary discovery platform, which it refer to as Extreme Genetics. Xenon is developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of both orphan as well as more prevalent diseases. The company offers Glybera (R), a gene therapy for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on XENE. William Blair began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.25. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a market cap of $430.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. NEA Management Company LLC increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 602,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 419,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 78,679 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 925,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

