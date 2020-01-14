Wedbush Weighs in on argenx SE -‘s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) – Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of argenx in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $26.12 for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on argenx in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on argenx from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated an “average” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on argenx in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.25.

Shares of ARGX opened at $156.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.52 and a 200 day moving average of $137.27. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $100.20 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.70 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

