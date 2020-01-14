Brokers Set Expectations for Scholar Rock Holding Corp’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scholar Rock in a research note issued on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s FY2024 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

SRRK stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $370.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 57.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after buying an additional 477,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after buying an additional 76,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 48.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 283,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 14.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,603,000. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Earnings History and Estimates for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Wedbush Weighs in on argenx SE -‘s FY2024 Earnings
Wedbush Weighs in on argenx SE -‘s FY2024 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for Scholar Rock Holding Corp’s FY2023 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for Scholar Rock Holding Corp’s FY2023 Earnings
United Technologies Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.25 Per Share
United Technologies Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.25 Per Share
Concho Resources Inc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.15 Per Share
Concho Resources Inc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.15 Per Share
NortonLifeLock Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share
NortonLifeLock Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share
Short Interest in Wipro Limited Increases By 14.1%
Short Interest in Wipro Limited Increases By 14.1%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report