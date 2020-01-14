Brokers Set Expectations for Scholar Rock Holding Corp’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scholar Rock in a research note issued on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s FY2024 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

SRRK stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $370.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 57.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after buying an additional 477,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after buying an additional 76,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 48.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 283,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 14.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,603,000. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

