United Technologies Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.25 Per Share (NYSE:UTX)

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for United Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $10.25 per share for the year.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

UTX has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.08.

NYSE UTX opened at $152.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies has a 12-month low of $108.80 and a 12-month high of $154.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Landmark Bank raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 19,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $4,877,056.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

