Concho Resources Inc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.15 Per Share (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Concho Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $6.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.61.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Shares of Concho Resources stock opened at $88.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Concho Resources has a 12-month low of $61.37 and a 12-month high of $126.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 73.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 81.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the third quarter worth $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 28.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the third quarter worth $81,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

