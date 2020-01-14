NortonLifeLock Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NLOK. ValuEngine lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.73. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at $1,127,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,314,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Earnings History and Estimates for NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Wedbush Weighs in on argenx SE -‘s FY2024 Earnings
Wedbush Weighs in on argenx SE -‘s FY2024 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for Scholar Rock Holding Corp’s FY2023 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for Scholar Rock Holding Corp’s FY2023 Earnings
United Technologies Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.25 Per Share
United Technologies Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.25 Per Share
Concho Resources Inc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.15 Per Share
Concho Resources Inc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.15 Per Share
NortonLifeLock Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share
NortonLifeLock Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share
Short Interest in Wipro Limited Increases By 14.1%
Short Interest in Wipro Limited Increases By 14.1%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report