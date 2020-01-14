NortonLifeLock Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NLOK. ValuEngine lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.73. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at $1,127,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,314,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

