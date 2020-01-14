Short Interest in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Increases By 14.1%

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,170,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 12,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of WIT opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. Wipro has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 1,363.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 44,740 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.