Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Short Interest Up 13.9% in December

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,320,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the December 15th total of 8,180,000 shares. Currently, 16.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAXR shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. CIBC raised Maxar Technologies from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.11. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.91 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 45.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.88) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 838.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 65.0% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

