Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Short Interest Update

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,340,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the December 15th total of 9,960,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

In other Flex news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 23,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $298,036.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,217,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $549,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,124 shares of company stock worth $1,257,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. Flex has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flex will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

