World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 358,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $215,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,356.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,185.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,489 shares of company stock worth $666,410 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. World Fuel Services has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.96%.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

