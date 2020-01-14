Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $278.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Maxim Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $38.87 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $55.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $80,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $82,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $58,091.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

